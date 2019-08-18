Washington Monument will reopen to the public in September after years of repairs

WASHINGTON (CNN) — The Washington Monument is finally going to reopen.

According to The Washington Post, since the August 23, 2011 earthquake, the national landmark has been closed on and off for more than five years.

It’s set to reopen Sept. 19 at 9 a.m., according to the National Park Service.

The iconic tower has undergone improvements to the elevator control system.

A new security screening facility has also been built.

The 555-foot monument that honors america’s first president, is the tallest structure in Washington, D.C.

