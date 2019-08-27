Washington man’s pickup stolen while he was robbing store across the street, police say

KENNEWICK, Wash. (WFLA) — A Washington state man suffered the ultimate case of karma over the weekend after someone stole his truck while he was robbing a store across the street, according to police.

The Kennewick Police Department says the incident took place around 6:00 a.m. Sunday when Kennewick police responded to a report of a vehicle theft.

When police arrived William Kelley told police someone on a bike had stolen his 1992 Chevy pickup. Kelley told police he had left his keys on the seat.

When officials obtained video of the incident, police discovered Kelley was at the location because he was stealing items from a business across the street.

Kelley was then booked in the Benton County jail on a warrant and a burglary charge.

Kelley’s pickup truck is still missing.