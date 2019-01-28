Washington governor declares state of emergency over measles

(CNN) — In Washington, the governor has declared a state of emergency after the CDC confirms 26 cases of the measles.

The measles is highly contagious and can be deadly if small kids get it.

As you can– the most recognizable symptom is a red, blotchy rash, but the measles can also cause coughing, a runny nose, inflamed eyes, a sore throat and fever.

Governor Jay Inslee is calling this an “extreme public health risk that may quickly spread.”

The decision to declare a state of emergency means state agencies and departments can use state resources to help manage the outbreak. It also means they can reach out to other states they need to.

Of the 26 cases confirmed cases, 16 are in kids from as young as one up to just 10 years old, with four cases in kids 11 to 18 and one adult case.