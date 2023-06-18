WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — Both of the U.S. Senators from Virginia have joined the bipartisan effort to give more Americans access to telehealth.

Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine joined other lawmakers to introduce the Creating Opportunities Now for Necessary and Effective Care Technologies (CONNECT) for Health Act of 2023.

According to a release, the bill would expand telehealth access and permanently extend COVID-related telehealth flexibilities.

“One of the lessons we learned from the COVID-19 pandemic is that our health care system is more adaptable than we thought. Over the last three years, patients have received quality care from the comfort of their own homes through the expansion of telehealth services. I’m proud to introduce legislation that will make permanent some of these services and ensure Virginians continue to have access to the affordable health care they need when they need it,” Senator Mark Warner

“Many Americans, particularly those living in rural communities, rely on telehealth to receive health care, and we should make it as easy as possible for them to do so. This bill is critical to doing just that, and I’m proud to be joining my colleagues in introducing this bipartisan legislation to remove the unnecessary barriers that limit Americans’ access to telehealth services,” Senator Tim Kaine

First introduced in 2016, the bill has had several provisions enacted into law or adopted by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

In 2020, three provisions from the CONNECT for Health Act were signed into law. The result was a significant increase in the use of telehealth during the pandemic with patients choosing to receive healthcare at home instead of visiting hospitals and doctor’s offices in person.