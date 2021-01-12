WaPo: Norfolk FBI office warned that extremists prepared for ‘war’ before Capitol attack

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Protesters enter the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. Pro-Trump protesters have entered the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation’s capital. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP/WAVY) — The FBI had warned that extremists were preparing to come to Washington, attack Congress and engage in “war,” according to a report in The Washington Post

The report says the warning was issued internally by the FBI’s field office in Norfolk, Virginia, a day before the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The warning directly contradicts statements from the Justice Department and FBI officials that they had no intelligence to suggest a storming of the Capitol.

The Post says the memo described how people had been sharing maps of the Capitol’s tunnels and discussing rallying points to meet up to travel to Washington. The newspaper reported that the document detailed posts calling for violence, including that “Congress needs to hear glass breaking, doors being kicked in, and blood from their BLM and Antifa slave soldiers being spilled.”

It also said to “go there ready for war.”

The Associated Press and WAVY have not obtained the document. The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but in a press conference Tuesday an FBI spokesperson said the information shared from the Norfolk office was linked to a single person on a message board.

He said law enforcement officials across the country were paged about the threat about 40 minutes later.

While it’s unclear if anyone from Hampton Roads planned for violence, a Chesapeake man who has been on the FBI’s radar in the past, Joshua Macias, was at the “Stop the Steal” rally last Wednesday. The cofounder of the group Vets for Trump was charged back in November after he and another man drove up to Philadelphia and were found with guns and ammunition near a vote counting center. The FBI had tipped police at the time. Prosecutors say “at minimum” Macias violated the conditions of his bail.

The agency is urging people who saw unlawful activity during the violent protests to submit information to them. The FBI has provided an online tips form.

“If you have witnessed unlawful violent actions, we urge you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant to the #FBI at http://fbi.gov/USCapitol.”

The FBI also said people may call ‪1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324) to report tips and/or information related to the investigation.