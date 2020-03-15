Walmart modifies store hours to accommodate customers and employees

(WAVY) — Walmart is adjusting its store hours to better serve customers and support their employees in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. beginning Sunday, March 15.

This time adjustment will allow associates enough time to stock the shelves and properly clean and sanitize the stores allowing customers a clean environment to find the products they are looking for.

Stores that are currently operating reduced hours (for example they regularly close at 10 p.m. or open at 7 a.m.) will keep their current hours of operation.

