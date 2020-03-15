1  of  3
Closings & Delays
Centura College Norfolk Campus Exalt Church Liberty Baptist Church - Lanexa

Walmart modifies store hours to accommodate customers and employees

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WAVY) — Walmart is adjusting its store hours to better serve customers and support their employees in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. beginning Sunday, March 15.

This time adjustment will allow associates enough time to stock the shelves and properly clean and sanitize the stores allowing customers a clean environment to find the products they are looking for.

Stores that are currently operating reduced hours (for example they regularly close at 10 p.m. or open at 7 a.m.) will keep their current hours of operation.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10