Walmart gunman: “It was foolish, I didn’t give it thought”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KYTV) – A Missouri man charged with making a terroristic threat after carrying a loaded assault rifle into a Springfield Walmart now says he regrets his actions.

Dmitriy Andreychenko, 20, set off panic among shoppers.

He left the store after a fire alarm was pulled, and was then held at gunpoint by another customer until police arrived.

Andreychenko says he now sees his decision was poor timing, given the other two mass shootings in recent days, but otherwise does not regret what he did.

“It was foolish, I didn’t give it thought. It was so innocent that I didn’t think this would happen,” he says.

He claims he even talked to a Walmart manager before he showed up in the parking lot.

“I called Walmart to make sure that this was allowed, and they said it was,” Andreychenko says.

He says shoppers didn’t seem shocked, and says no one was screaming or running until after the fire alarm was pulled by a store employee.

