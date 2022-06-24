On June 27, which is National HIV Testing Day, Walgreens will be offering free HIV tests at participating locations.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – On June 27, which is National HIV Testing Day, Walgreens will be offering free HIV tests at participating locations.

Walgreens will also be providing counselors from local organizations to answer HIV-related questions surrounding HIV prevention and Treatment.

Counselors will also be answering questions about PrEP.

The Greater Than AIDS/Walgreens National HIV Community Partnership is committed to working with local agencies to expand HIV testing and information in alternative settings.

More information, including testing locations can be found at greaterthan.org. No appointment is necessary.