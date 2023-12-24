(WAVY) — Virginia has ranked No. 4 for states with the best protections against elder abuse, according to new study.
The study by WalletHub ranked states based on the three main forms of abuse toward elderly individuals: financial, emotional and physical.
Here’s how the Old Dominion state ranked:
Elder-Abuse Protections in Virginia (1=Best; 25=Avg.):
- 18th – Elder-Abuse, Gross-Neglect & Exploitation Complaints*
- 4th – Total Expenditures on Elder-Abuse Prevention*
- 4th – Total Expenditures on Legal Assistance Development per Residents aged 65+ years
- 1st – Presence of Financial Crimes against the Elderly Legislation
- 5th – Presence of Elder Abuse Forensic Centers
Overall rank for Virginia: 4th
The study defined elderly as 65+.
