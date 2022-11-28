Donald McEachin is the Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, District 4. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Congressman Donald McEachin has died at age 61 after a long battle with cancer.

His chief of staff, Tara Rountree, announced his death Monday night in a statement, saying “valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013 … the people of Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first.”

McEachin, a Democrat, is survived by his wife Colette and their three children.

He was first elected to represent the 4th District in 2016 and had just won reelection for a fourth term this November. The district stretches from the Richmond area down to the North Carolina line and east to Chesapeake.

He’d previously served for years in the Virginia General Assembly, and became known in Congress for his work on environmental and social justice initiatives. He was serving on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis and the House Committee on Natural Resources, in addition to numerous caucuses, such as the LGBT Equality Caucus, Black Maternal Health Caucus and Rare Disease Congressional Caucus.

McEachin was the first Black candidate from a major party to run for Virginia attorney general, and was just the third Black person ever elected to Congress from Virginia.

Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District, one of the two other Black members of Congress from Virginia, released a statement on his friend’s death, saying in part “Donald was a relentless champion for all Virginians and our Commonwealth. He was the son of an Army veteran and a public-school teacher and grew up in the area that he would go on to represent in the Virginia General Assembly and the United States Congress … Donald was a thoughtful and principled legislator and respected by people on both sides of the aisle … Donald was resolute in pushing Virginia to lead the way in climate policy. He was also one of Congress’s strongest champions for environmental justice, fighting to ensure that our most vulnerable communities have access to clean air and water. The Commonwealth and our nation have lost one of its most dedicated public servants and fiercest advocates for justice and equality.”

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) also shared a statement Monday night, saying “Up until the very end, Don was a fighter. Even though he battled cancer and faced other trials in recent years, he never lost his focus on social and environmental justice. Tonight, Virginia has lost a great leader and I have lost a great friend.”

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) called McEachin a “gentle giant.” “[He was] a compassionate champion for underdogs, a climate warrior, a Christian example, an understanding dad, a proud husband, a loyal brother.”

Rountree said McEachin’s office will remain open until another representative is elected, and that funeral announcements will be announced in the coming days.

