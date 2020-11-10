Virginia AG Herring calls upcoming challenge to Affordable Care Act ‘dangerous attack’ on healthcare system

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — On Tuesday, the U.S Supreme Court will begin hearing arguments from those challenging the Affordable Care Act.

Many conservatives question its constitutionality. Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring says the consequences of getting rid of the healthcare law are “staggering.”

“In this seemingly surreal world that we’ve all been living in, the U.S. Department of Justice is going to go into the Supreme Court and actually ask that it rip healthcare away from millions of people in this country and decimate our country’s health system in the middle of one of the worst health crises and economic crises in our lifetimes,” said Herring.

At the heart of the lawsuit is a challenge to the Affordable Care Act’s minimum essential coverage provision, also known as the individual mandate. The individual mandate says that people must maintain a minimum level of health insurance coverage or pay a financial penalty. In 2017, Congress set that penalty at $0. That aspect is what some conservatives believe is now unconstitutional because the penalty no longer produces revenue for the federal government.

Herring called the lawsuit “legally flimsy” and a “dangerous attack” on our healthcare system.

“I think the legal arguments that the Trump administration and the Republican allies are making are so weak and flimsy that they are going not going win this, no matter how many appointees Trump has on this court,” Herring said.

Herring says 642,000 Virginians would lose health care coverage if the lawsuit is successful. Plus, 3.4 million Virginians would lose protections for preexisting conditions if the ACA is repealed.

“The stakes could not be higher,” said Herring.

Oral arguments begin Tuesday. Herring says it could take a few months to know what the Supreme Court decides.

