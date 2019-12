The gross alcohol sales in the state have reflected this growth

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia alcoholic beverage control stores sold nearly 71 million bottles this year.

According to Virginia ABC’S annual report, they saw an increase in alcohol sales this year from the previous year. The gross alcohol sales in the state have reflected this growth.

According to the report, 2019 has been the 21st consecutive year with record sales for these stores.