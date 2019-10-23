Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon

Vigil for Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney today at Linn Park

National

by: Ariel Cochran and Emma Simmons

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) —  The Latest on the kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney (all times local): 

11:00 a.m. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin opens up the 78th Annual Magic City Classic Kick-off press conference with a moment of silence for Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney

78TH ANNUAL MAGIC CITY CLASSIC KICK-OFF PRESS CONFERENCE

🏈78TH ANNUAL MAGIC CITY CLASSIC KICK-OFF PRESS CONFERENCE | Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodin, head coaches and athletes from A & M & ASU attend the 78th Annual McDonald's Magic City Classic press conference presented by Coca-Cola 🏈 Mayor Woodfin speaks on " Cupcake" as well.DETAILS: http://bit.ly/2N4kuWZ

Posted by CBS 42 on Wednesday, October 23, 2019

9:30 a.m.
Birmingham mayor calls for vigil in honor of Cupcake
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced a vigil to honor Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney. The vigil will take place at Linn Park on the Short 20th Street side facing City Hall.

The vigil will start at 4 p.m. and is expected to last approximately 30 minutes.

The city hall will be lit in purple, Kamille’s favorite color, in memory of her.

The Tom Brown Village Community also announced a vigil in honor of Cupcake. The event will take place at 8 p.m.

Tuesday night, Birmingham Police announced the remains of a 3-year-old girl were found inside a dumpster near the Center Point condominium, where suspects Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown were arrested days after Kamille’s disappearance.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories