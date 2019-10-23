Vigil for Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney today at Linn Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Latest on the kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney (all times local):

11:00 a.m. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin opens up the 78th Annual Magic City Classic Kick-off press conference with a moment of silence for Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodin, head coaches and athletes from A & M & ASU attend the 78th Annual McDonald's Magic City Classic press conference presented by Coca-Cola. Mayor Woodfin speaks on "Cupcake" as well.

9:30 a.m.

Birmingham mayor calls for vigil in honor of Cupcake

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced a vigil to honor Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney. The vigil will take place at Linn Park on the Short 20th Street side facing City Hall.

The vigil will start at 4 p.m. and is expected to last approximately 30 minutes.

Join us in memory of Kamille today at 4 p.m. in Linn Park in front of City Hall. https://t.co/7xY3fI0aVi — Randall Woodfin (@randallwoodfin) October 23, 2019

The city hall will be lit in purple, Kamille’s favorite color, in memory of her.

The Tom Brown Village Community also announced a vigil in honor of Cupcake. The event will take place at 8 p.m.

Tuesday night, Birmingham Police announced the remains of a 3-year-old girl were found inside a dumpster near the Center Point condominium, where suspects Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown were arrested days after Kamille’s disappearance.

