VIDEO: Trooper rescues unconscious man from burning truck

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — State police released a dashcam video Tuesday that shows a trooper rescuing a man from a burning vehicle on I-94.

It happened Tuesday morning on I-94 at Haggerty Road near Romulus in Wayne County.

Michigan State Police said a vehicle that was hauling a boat caught fire and the 63-year-old driver was slumped over unconscious inside. A trooper used his baton to break out the passenger-side window then pulled the driver out of the truck.

State police believe the fire started when the driver had a medical issue, went off the road but kept his foot on the gas, causing the tires to catch fire.

The driver was treated for low blood sugar. The trooper was treated on scene for cuts to both of his arms and hands, according to MSP.