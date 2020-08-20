Video shows machete-wielding man’s encounter with Cumberland County deputies before being shot and killed

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A video posted to social media shows a Cumberland County man’s encounter with deputies before he was shot and killed by an officer yesterday.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy shot the man while he charged at them with a machete.

The Facebook video was posted to Adrian Robert’s Facebook page yesterday afternoon.

In it, he tells the officers to be nice and that he’s home by himself.

The video shows some of the encounter Robert’s had with deputies.

We do not know if these were the deputies involved in the shooting.

The sheriff’s office says they were at the home on Summerfield Lane to serve Roberts an involuntary commitment order.

“Y’all got me terrified to come outside, y’all need to chill out, keep coming to this house all the time. You keep coming, you’re on my property, I never invited you.”

One neighbor says he saw Jones behaving strangely this week, including walking around naked in his yard.

The family on the scene last night told us Jones was a veteran suffering from PTSD and that he should not have been killed.

“What if I would have come to your house and said I’m checking on you, you wouldn’t like that would you.”

The sheriff’s office does not have body cameras, saying they only show one view, would cost millions of dollars, and that vehicle cameras capture the majority of their work.

The SBI is investigating and the sheriff’s office is conducting an internal investigation.