VIDEO: Naked man arrested in the road in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police arrested a naked man who was in the middle of the road Monday evening.
Officers responded to reports of the man in the road in the area of Hwy 17 Bypass and 38th Ave. North around 4:15 p.m., according to Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
The man is receiving medical treatment and charges are pending, Vest said.
