Video: Man attacks Walmart clerk in Florida

STUART, Fla. (NBC) — A man attacked a Walmart cashier in Florida, and it was caught on video.

Police say it happened Wednesday evening at the Walmart in Stuart, Florida.

Security video shows the man walking around the checkout area and then grabbing her mouth and face.

Police say when they arrived, the man became combative and tried to kick and head-butt officers.

They say he was heavily intoxicated.

He was arrested and booked into jail.

The woman was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Police have identified the suspect as Peter Mcgaughran of Wilmington, Delaware.

He’s been charged with battery, assault on a law enforcement officer and battery on a law enforcement officer.