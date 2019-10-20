GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Kentucky woman and her mother vacationing in Tennessee experienced an unusual burglary over the weekend when some bears broke into their truck.

Krista Colson, who lives in Franklin, took this 30-second video showing part of the wild encounter. The video, provided to News 2 by Colson’s sister Kayla Davis, has since been viewed more than 30,000 times.

According to Davis, her mother went outside to grab something from her truck and left the vehicle unlocked because they planned to leave momentarily.

(Courtesy: Krista Colson)

When they opened the front door a short time later, Davis said the family was amazed to find a momma bear and three bear cubs had opened the truck and some of them were inside.

Colson started recording, as the family attempted to scare the furry intruders away.

In the end, Davis revealed the bears got away with a pack of chewing gum. No one was hurt but the truck did have a few scratches.