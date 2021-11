NEW YORK — What would you do for perfect eyesight? More than one-third of Americans claim they would stay off the internet for a year for good vision.

A study of 2,001 people explores how they are preserving their eye health and finds that 36 percent would disconnect from all digital platforms for 20/20 vision. One in four say they would even take a swim with sharks. According to nearly all respondents, scrolling through social media feeds, browsing the web and watching TV for extended periods of time has likely led to their digital eye strain, blurry vision, and other bodily discomforts (86%).