Vice President Pence visiting Selma, North Carolina on Friday

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Vice President Mike Pence will visit Selma on Friday, a day after President Trump makes a visit to Greenville.
The campaign event is set to take place at The Farm at 95. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and close at 1 p.m.
Pence is scheduled to appear at 1:30 p.m.
The vice president last appeared in North Carolina back in September where he appeared at an anti-abortion event.
