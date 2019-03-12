Verizon confirms texting outage along the East Coast

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — If you can’t text at the moment, there’s a good reason why.

Verizon Wireless confirmed in a tweet there is an outage on the East Coast. The tweet said a “ton of customers” are being affected by the outage.

The website Downdetector.com showed the biggest outage areas were in Washington, D.C., New York, Philadelphia and parts of North Carolina including Raleigh and Charlotte.

Customers in a few small areas in Hampton Roads were impacted in the outage, the website showed.

It’s unclear what may have caused the outage.