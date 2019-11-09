Vanna White hosts Wheel of Fortune as Pat Sajak recovers from emergency surgery

National

by: Nancy Asiamah

Posted: / Updated:

Wheel of Fortune

(WWLP) – Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak is home recovering after undergoing successful emergency surgery on Thursday, according to the television game show. 

As a result, taping for Thursday’s show was canceled but resumed Friday as scheduled, with Vanna White as the host. 

The game show, which airs on NBC, made the announcement on Facebook and said Sajak underwent “successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine.” 

“He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work.” 

Wheel of Fortune

Get well soon, Pat!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories