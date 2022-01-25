Vacation plans on the horizon? Top tips for cutting costs and maximizing fun

(WGHP) — January 25th is National “Plan For A Vacation Day.”

After the last couple of years, couldn’t we all use a vacation?

So here are some tips for making your vacation as painless as possible, from budgeting to figuring out what type of vacation is right for your family.

Family vacation holiday, Happy family running on the beach in the sunset. Back view of a happy family on a tropical beach and a car on the side.

How to pay for your vacay

Your vacation spending should be factored into your expenses. Depending on the vacation it might be worth setting up a separate savings account and having a monthly contribution direct deposited into it. Out of sight, out of mind!

Paying in installments might also be an option. A travel agent can help set up things like payment plans for your family vacation. They can look at your budget and help you create something that makes sense for you. It’ll cost a small deposit upfront and then pay the final balance closer to the trip. Along the way, you can pay into it as much or as little as you want.

If your budget needs to be reconfigured, there are options for you. Consider scheduling your vacation as a substitute for holiday or birthday gifts. If you feel like you’re shortchanging the kids, don’t fret! Studies have shown that children value experiences more than material things. Make the vacation one to remember and it will last a lifetime.

Couple happily pushing the trolley with their son at airport. Child enjoying sitting on luggage trolley while parents pushing it at airport.

And don’t forget the travel rewards!

Airline miles and travel rewards are great ways to supplement the cost of your vacation. Check with your credit card provider about if you’re earning miles on your everyday purchases.

Experts caution…don’t overspend just to earn more miles or points!

Of course, the biggest factor of the budget is what type of trip you even want to take.

How to guarantee fun for the family

A great tip for making a vacation birthday something valuable for the kids is to involve them in the planning. If this trip is replacing their birthday or their Christmas, building excitement by letting them help make decisions will make it all the better.

Booking a vacation home or a hotel can be a money saver up-front, but you’ll be responsible for planning all the activities. If you fancy yourself a bit of a DIY-er, or your children are young enough to not care either way, then a vacation rental might be the thing for you.

Parents carrying son on shoulders on beach vacation. African family of mother and father carrying son on his shoulders on vacation.

All-inclusive resorts can be great for kids. Tons of places offer children’s programs, so your kid will have fun and you’ll have some alone time. Resorts can also be great for teens, who could meet people their own age in a safe environment.

Tour groups can be great for people who want help with the planning and logistics. All you have to do is pay your fee and show up. This is great for teens and you can pick different-sized tour groups based on your needs.

Of course, there’s always the classic option of the family road trip.

Family with a small yellow dog resting on a pier and looking at lake and foggy mountains

Driving is going to be cheaper than flying, but the expenses (road snacks, they’re a must!) can creep up on you, so don’t get too comfortable as you’re embarrassing your kids by blasting your old mixtapes. Road trips can create some amazing memories, offering opportunities to stop at additional places along the way to the final destination.

No matter your budget, no matter your family size, a family vacation can be an important memory that you share for years to come.