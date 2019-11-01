Va. members of Congress react to House impeachment inquiry vote

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday, the House voted to formalize the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. Lawmakers in the House voted close to party lines in the first formal vote on the process.

The vote is a victory for Democrats, who will continue to control this process. On the other side, Republicans say the whole thing is a scheme against them and the White House.

10 On Your Side received reaction from several Virginia lawmakers.

Republican Congressman Rob Wittman (Va. 1st District) released this statement after voting against the House Democrat impeachment inquiry resolution:

“Speaker Pelosi holding this vote today is further proof that House Democrats acknowledge they have been conducting these impeachment proceedings in a partisan way that has lacked transparency. Members from both sides of the aisle voted against this resolution. This vote should have been done from the very beginning, as is precedent. At this point, it is too little too late and this resolution does little to correct this partisan process or extend due process protections, ensure fairness or enhance transparency. Republicans only receive subpoena authority if the Democrats agree and the president’s counsel can only participate in Judiciary hearings – even though six committees are conducting this unfair inquiry. Testimony filtered exclusively through the majority does not provide due process. With only eight legislative days remaining before the continuing resolution (CR) expires, we should be focusing on finishing the 12 appropriations bills. We must also authorize funding for our nation’s military as well as act on bipartisan solutions to lower the price of prescription drugs and fix this nation’s crumbling roads and bridges. The American people want Congress to get things done.”

Democratic Congressman Bobby Scott (Va. 3rd District) issued the following statement:

“Every Member of Congress swore an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution, and today’s vote was part of adhering to that solemn obligation. This resolution will establish procedures for how the House of Representatives will go forward with public hearings as part of the next phase of the impeachment inquiry. Three House committees have already collected extensive evidence, and now the American people will get to hear, in detail, what that evidence proves. I am confident this resolution will allow us all to move forward in a fair, professional and transparent manner that will reveal this evidence to the American people and afford the President appropriate due process.” Congressman Bobby Scott

