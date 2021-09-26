Utah football player Aaron Lowe killed in shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KTVX) – Aaron Lowe, a 21-year-old football player at the University of Utah, was killed in a house party shooting early Sunday morning. Another person, an unidentified woman, is in critical condition.

Salt Lake City Police say the shooting happened around midnight. Police were still searching for the suspect Sunday morning.

Lowe was in his third season with the University of Utah’s football team. Lowe was the first recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship, an award created to honor former Utes player Ty Jordan, who lost his life after an accidental shooting in December 2020.

In a tragic connection, Jordan and Lowe were best friends, playing football together back in high school. When Jordan lost his life, Lowe switched his jersey number from No. 2 to No. 22 in honor of his friend.

Lowe was a defensive back who played 11 games on special teams as a freshman in 2019. Last season saw Lowe playing in five games, also on special teams. Lowe appeared in each of Utah’s first four games of the current season. He had three tackles, all coming on special teams.

Utes quarterback Cameron Rising, running back Micah Bernard and other teammates responded to the news on Twitter.

Rest In Peace A Lowe. Love you brother. — Cameron Rising (@crising7) September 26, 2021

Rest in Peace Big Bro 🖤 — Micah Bernard (@ctb_mb) September 26, 2021

Why do the good have to die young? Love you brother. Rest in paradise — devin lloyd (@DevinLloyd_) September 26, 2021

“Ty made everyone around him better,” Lowe said when Utah announced that he would receive the first Ty Jordan scholarship. “He made me better. My friendship with Ty means a lot because he was always pushing me to be my best. He never let me settle for less. I want to make sure his legacy lives on through me.”

🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲 Aaron Lowe & Ty Jordan weren’t gone from each other long. RIP 🙏🙏🙏🙏 to the entire @Utah_Football community & Lowe family. pic.twitter.com/dhPbNl7ukh — Pac 12 fight Club (@PacFight) September 26, 2021

Police are still investigating the shooting that killed Lowe. Homicide detectives are speaking to witnesses and searching for video evidence that may have captured the shooting or the moments leading up to it.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call (801) 799-3000 and reference case number 21-176828.