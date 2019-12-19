USMCA international trade deal could be passed soon

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — After months of negotiations, the United States-Mexico-Canada trade deal has finally passed its biggest hurdle: the House of Representatives.

President Trump reached a deal last November with Mexico and Canada, but House Democrats didn’t like it.

Texas Democrat Lloyd Doggett says the new deal makes significant improvements on workers’ rights, the environment and prescription drug prices.

“It means more jobs, it means lower prices for consumers,” says Doggett.

Republicans are also praising the trade deal. Texas Republican Congressman Kevin Brady says the USMCA is expected to add $68 billion to the U.S. economy.

And Texas Democrat Henry Cuellar says getting the deal through Congress and to the President’s desk quickly is critical because the U.S. relies on trade with Mexico.

“Every day there is more than $1.7 billion dollars of trade between the U.S. and Mexico,” says Cuellar.

The USMCA trade deal now heads to the Senate, where it is expected to pass. President Trump says he is ready to sign it.

Several Virginia members of the House of Representatives released statements regarding the USMCA Thursday:

“I was proud to finally cast my vote today to advance the USMCA. Ratifying this agreement is absolutely critical to the First District and entire Commonwealth; over 13,000 jobs in Virginia depend on manufacturing exports to Canada and Mexico,” Wittman said. “Accounting for nearly a quarter of all exports from Virginia, trade with our northern and southern partners is necessary for continued job creation and growth here at home. By increasing duty-free access of the world-class agricultural products we create in the Commonwealth and improving outdated policies, the USMCA improves the financial position of all Virginians.” – Rep. Rob Wittman, 1st Congressional District

“The passage of USMCA is a huge win for Virginians,” Congresswoman Luria said. “By modernizing NAFTA, we are securing better jobs and wages and restoring confidence in the United States’ trade relationship with our North American allies. This bipartisan agreement proves that when Republicans and Democrats come together, we can deliver for U.S. businesses, consumers, and workers alike.” – Rep. Elaine Luria, 2nd Congressional District