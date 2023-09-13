(The Hill) – It’s a job out of Swifties’ wildest dreams: USA Today and The Tennesseean are searching for a “Taylor Swift reporter.”

As the job posting from their parent company Gannett details, the outlets are specifically seeking an “experienced, video-forward journalist to capture the music and cultural impact of Taylor Swift.”

“Swift’s fanbase has grown to unprecedented heights, and so has the significance of her music and growing legacy,” according to the posting. “Seeing both the facts and the fury, the Taylor Swift reporter will identify why the pop star’s influence only expands, what her fanbase stands for in pop culture, and the effect she has across the music and business worlds.”

Swift, 33, started her musical career in Nashville as a teenager and owns a home there.

The Grammy-winning artist, one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, just wrapped up the first North American leg of her sold-out The Eras Tour. She’s set to continue touring around the world in the coming months and is releasing a concert movie in theaters in October that has already broken presale records.

The journalist chosen for the Gannett position will be tasked with covering “the biggest moments on the next portions of Taylor Swift’s tour.” The listing includes a note about international travel opportunities.