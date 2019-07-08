US toddler dies after fall from cruise ship in Puerto Rico

FILE: The Freedom of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship, makes its way up the Hudson River May 12, 2006 in New York City. The $870 million ship is 1,112-foot-long and features a wave pool, boxing ring, rock climbing wall and various other amenities. The Freedom will be temporarily docked at the 52nd Street Pier. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities say a toddler apparently slipped from her grandfather’s hands and fell to her death from a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico.

Police said Monday that the grandfather of the 1-year-old girl from Indiana told officers he lost his grip while holding her outside a window on the 11th story of the Freedom of the Seas. He was identified as Salvatorre Anello.

The incident occurred Sunday afternoon at the Panamerican dock in the capital of San Juan.

Royal Caribbean Cruises called it a tragic incident and said they were helping the family. They declined additional comment.

No further details were released. The investigation is ongoing.

