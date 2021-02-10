US Postal Service carrier robbed, truck stolen

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Colorado are searching for two men who robbed a mail carrier and stole a U.S. Postal Service delivery truck. The incident happened in the city of Aurora, just outside of Denver, at about 1 p.m. on Monday.

“There were four to five different cop cars here, interviewing people walking by. They were here for two hours, three hours maybe. I think it’s scary. I’ve never heard of anyone stealing a mail truck, but there has been a lot of car thefts lately,” Natalie, who lives nearby, said.

Aurora police and the USPS released a statement that said, “Investigation revealed that a suspect stole a cell phone from the victim (postal employee) who then chased after them. A different suspect nearby then took some USPS property and stole the USPS mail vehicle. Postal Inspectors responded and assisted with the investigation. The mail vehicle was found nearby about 2 hours later with the mail still inside.”

The suspects were described as two Black males, about 18 to 22 years old.

Greg Burke lives across the street. “I imagine it’s a federal crime. I think it’s pretty risky. Not sure where you’re going to stash the truck,” he said.

No one was injured. “It’s gotta be traumatic. I hope she gets time off or paid time off. Not something that happens in the normal course of a mail carrier’s work,” Natalie said.

This case is still under investigation. There were no injuries reported.

Postal Inspectors believe no mail was stolen during this incident.