UPS to hire around 100,000 seasonal employees

ATLANTA, Ga. – UPS has announced that they will be hiring around 100,000 seasonal employees to keep up with the increased number of packages during the holiday season.

In a press release, the company has stated that thousands of UPS locations will be offering both full and part-time positions to work during their busy months from November to January 2019.

The company also states that in the past three years, 35 percent of individuals hired as seasonal package handlers were permanently hired after the holiday season.

Click here to apply for seasonal jobs at UPS.