‘Unwavering beacon’: Local leaders pay respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

FILE – In this April 6, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg applauds after a performance in her honor after she spoke about her life and work during a discussion at Georgetown Law School in Washington. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR/AP/WAVY) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a diminutive yet towering women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington. She was 87.

Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said.

Elected and appointed officials, as well as other notable locals, in Virginia and North Carolina immediately began sending messages of respect about Ginsburg on social media.

Here are some of those messages:

It is with the deepest sadness that Pam and I mourn the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A brilliant legal mind and an unwavering beacon in the fight for equal justice, her loss leaves a tremendous void on the Supreme Court and in our country. May her memory be a blessing. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) September 19, 2020

Quite simply, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a giant.



My condolences go out to the Ginsburg family, the Court, and the over 300 million Americans who benefit from the more perfect union she brought about. pic.twitter.com/nCqAzRnhKE — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an American icon. We all loved her for her strength, her fight, and her dogged refusal to back down. We can’t back down either. We must honor her last fervent wish. — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) September 19, 2020

A champion for equality, a voice for the vulnerable, and a stalwart defender of voting rights, Justice Ginsburg has paved a path to opportunity for so many. Tonight, though we mourn our loss, we must also honor and acknowledge her powerful legacy in American jurisprudence. (2/2) — Rep. Elaine Luria (@RepElaineLuria) September 19, 2020

“Tonight we mourn the loss of a longtime public servant, Ruth Bader Ginsburg. I may not have agreed with some of her legal opinions, but her service to this country transcended politics. She broke barriers for many female public servants in this country, which cannot be emphasized enough. Her legal opinions reflected her deeply held convictions about the Constitution and federal law. Her death will be deeply mourned.” Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03)

Our nation has lost a giant. Thank you, Ruth Bader Ginsburg (RBG), for your life of fighting for our most vulnerable and championing true equality for all. History will remember you as a trailblazer and a voice for liberty and equality. #RestInPeace https://t.co/vKFyP38MRS — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) September 19, 2020

“Justice Ginsburg’s legacy will forever be remembered as a public servant to our nation, devoting her life to justice. While Justice Ginsburg and I were at different ends of the political spectrum, dedication to the United States and the defense of the Constitution is a virtue that knows no single party. Her example alone has led so many women to enter our courts, our law firms, and our schools. For that, our nation should be forever grateful. “I send my deepest condolences to the Ginsburg family, and I hope that the words of the prophet Isaiah in some small way bring you comfort during this difficult time: ‘Fear not, for I am with you, be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you; I will help you; I will uphold you with my right hand of righteousness.’” Congressman Rob Wittman (VA-01)

A true giant. Thank you for your service RBG 💔 pic.twitter.com/TN2yCcC9A5 — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) September 19, 2020

“Today, our country lost one of its true leaders. Rest in Peace, Justice Ginsburg. Her courage, moral clarity, and incisive analysis will be so badly missed. She paved the way for so many in this country and she has inspired generations of women to follow their dreams and make a true difference in the world. She transformed our legal system and worked tirelessly to overturn discriminatory statutes, making our country a more fair, equal, and just place. Her legacy and spirit will live on in every American whose life she impacted and she leaves a massive hole that can never be filled. “I’m thankful for her incredible, trailblazing career and I know I join millions of Americans in wishing peace and comfort to her family during this terribly sad time. She truly made this world a better place.” Attorney General Mark R. Herring

Our country has lost a great jurist in Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was a trailblazer whose commitment to justice and equality was matched only by her principled protection of our constitution. My prayers are with her family as they grieve her loss and celebrate her legacy. North Carolina Judicial Branch Chief Justice Cheri Beasley

