FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — An unlicensed masseuse is behind bars after police said he sexually assaulted a client in January.

55-year-old Kyung Chang of Haymarket turned himself into the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on Friday, where he was held without bond. Police said he was practicing at several businesses in Fairfax County.

Two months ago, a woman went to an Annandale clinic where Chang was working. According to police, Chang groped and touched the victim inappropriately. He has been charged for unwanted sexual contact and for practicing without a license.

Police are working to find any other potential victims of Chang’s.