University offers beer brewing class to students

FORT COLLINS, CO. (NBC) – With another school year underway, Colorado State University is offering a new class to students which teach them how to make their own beer.

“If you’re into biochemistry, organic chemistry, microbiology, engineering, it all happens in the brewery here,” said CSU professor, Jeff Biegert.

CSU students are learning to make the next beer fans could possibly drink at the next tailgate.

“We would love to sell some beer in the stadium sometime soon from this brewery,” Biegert said.

Biegert works at New Belgium Brewing in Fort Collins. That brewery is just one on a long list of power players in the world of beer that sponsor the fermentation science program at CSU and the students who are learning how to brew. It’s one of the only ones in the country.

“Having a commercial brewery next to a pub in a university is totally unique,” he said. “Students can come down here and have a beer brewed by students in this teaching brewery.”

The beer that the class is currently working on is to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the school. They say it should be ready by the end of the month.