University of Michigan plans to withdraw from hosting Trump-Biden debate in October

WASHINGTON (WLNS) - The U.S. Secret Service on Monday evening told members of the White House press corps to immediately leave the White House grounds, according to a report from CNN.

The move came during an ongoing demonstration in Lafayette Square, across the street from the White House where protestors were trying to bring down a statue of former President Andrew Jackson that stands in the middle of the park. Those protesters were eventually pushed back out of the park by police.

Last month, President Trump was briefly taken to the underground bunker for a period of time as protesters gathered outside the White House, according to a White House official and a law enforcement source. The President was there for a little under an hour before being brought upstairs.

