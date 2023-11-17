WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A large group made it difficult to impossible for people to get into Union Station Friday as demonstrators calling for a cease-fire in Gaza blocked the entrance to the station.

The group, which held a mix of signs calling for an end to the conflict as well as an end to any United States funding of Israel, chanted “Shut it down!,” referring to Union Station.

The group is now surrounding the entrance to Union station @DCNewsNow pic.twitter.com/DiwpceqRh0 — Mariel Carbone (@MarielCarbone) November 17, 2023

Dozens of Metropolitan Police Department officers and members of Homeland Security were there to ensure people’s safety as well as direct traffic.

Many of those who were attempting to access the station in order to catch an Amtrak train or Metrorail were confused by the situation they encountered. Many of the shops inside were closed.

Washington Metropolitan Area Authority (WMATA) posted at 6:27 p.m. that Red Line trains were bypassing Union Station and that bus service to and from Judiciary Square had been requested.