WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — Suya Slice LLC, a Memphis, Tenn. business that makes ready-to-eat beef products is recalling nearly 445 pounds of food.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection service, the products did not undergo federal inspection.

The beef jerky and marinated beef skewers were produced between Oct. 16, 2021 and May 20, 2023. The following products are being recalled:

1.5-oz. plastic resealable bag packages of beef jerky containing “Suya Slice Kilishi Beef Jerky” on the label.

5-oz. plastic resealable bag packages of marinated skewered beef containing “Suya Slice Suya” on the label.

These products do not bear the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped directly to individuals and retail outlets throughout the nation.

There have been no reports of the items causing illness. However, anyone who has purchased these products is urged not to eat them.