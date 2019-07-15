Underwater music festival held in Florida Keys for reef preservation awareness

(NBC) — Want to party under the sea?

You could at an underwater musical festival held in the Florida Keys this weekend.

The Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival took place Saturday at Looe (“lou”) Key Reef.

The festival was put on by a local radio station to promote responsible diving and coral reef preservation.

Music and public service announcements were broadcast underwater via a speaker suspended from a boat.

Divers and snorkelers were treated to ocean-themed songs such The Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine” and the theme from “The Little Mermaid”.

Several participants wore fish and mermaid costumes and pretended to play underwater musical instruments like the “barra-tuba” and “trom-bonefish” sculpted by lower keys artist August Powers.

“We put music underwater so that the divers and snorkelers and fish and the marine life can enjoy it and at the same time, we have a serious message about the coral reef – about preserving the reef, about lessening our own impacts to it and being aware of just how important the reef is to the economy of the Florida Keys and to this country,” said Festival Director Bill Becker.

The Florida Keys are home to the only living coral barrier reef in the U.S.