PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In 2019, Academy Award-winning filmmaker Spike Lee hired famed Nike shoe designer Tinker Hatfield to create a custom set of Jordan 3s for a small group of people in honor of his 2019 Oscar nomination for “BlacKKKlansman.”

Years later, a pair of those sneakers tumbled down the donation slot at the Portland Rescue Mission and into the hands of former homeless man and recovering addict James Free. Free, who was undergoing worker training at the Portland Rescue Mission warehouse in West Portland, found the sparkling gold shoes and brought them to the staff’s attention.

“He was sorting through a large crate of backlogged donations when he saw the shiny pair of gold Nike Air Jordan 3 sneakers,” the Portland Rescue Mission said. “After gathering second opinions from sneaker-heads and experts, staff members realized what they had on their hands.”

$10,000 shoes sitting in a bin at the Portland Rescue Mission. (Photos courtesy of the Portland Rescue Mission)

James Free poses with the shoes outside the Portland Rescue Mission.











Hatfield personally authenticated the shoes after the discovery, telling the Portland Rescue Mission that he only made four or five pairs of the custom Jordans. According to estimates, the unique shoes are expected to fetch $10,000 to $20,000 at auction, which concludes on Dec. 18.

“Hatfield was notified of the anonymous donation and visited Portland Rescue Mission bringing along additional design paraphernalia, including a replacement box which he signed to increase the price the shoes would receive at auction,” the Portland Rescue Mission said.

Hatfield was also excited about the discovery.

“I’m thrilled the shoes ended up here,” Hatfield told the Portland Rescue Mission staff. “It’s a happy ending to a really great project.”

Tinker Hatfield poses with the anonymously donated pair of ultra-rare Jordans and signs the shoebox included in the auction. (Portland Rescue Mission.)





The Rescue Mission will receive 100% of the proceeds from the sale. The profits from the auction will go toward funding more recovery programs like the one that helped Free rebuild his life, the nonprofit said.

“When asked what his message is to other men struggling with addiction and homelessness he teared up and replied: ‘Let someone help you. It is truly remarkable how everybody here wants to help,’” the nonprofit said. “James could not be more pleased that the sneakers he uncovered in a bin of discarded items will help hundreds of men, who also feel disregarded, find a pathway forward and a new community that reminds them of their worth.”