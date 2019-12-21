U.S. Senate passes American Miners Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — The U.S. Senate completed a bi-partisan effort to help coal miners on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. The American Miners Act secures pensions and healthcare for nearly 100,000 miners, their widows and families.

The Act was included in the final funding package which will keep the government open beyond Dec. 20. It secures lifetime healthcare for 13,000 miners who would have lost their benefits entirely and 92,000 miners who would have seen their pensions gutted in 2020 without Congressional action.

“Today we came to an agreement that will finally secure pensions and healthcare for our coal miners and their families,” said U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV). “We have honored the promise this country made to them back in 1946. This would not have happened without the UMWA and the thousands of coal miners who invested their time and energy, year after year, coming to Washington, walking the halls, and fighting for their brothers and sisters. It has been the honor of my life to lead this fight and bring together the coalition that made this possible. I want to thank my colleagues in Congress, Democrats and Republicans, for making this a truly bipartisan effort.”

U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) tweeted about the passage of the bill.

After literally years of effort, the Senate just voted to send a bill to the President’s desk that will protect pensions and healthcare for tens of thousands of retired mine workers – keeping our nation’s promise to miners in the Commonwealth and all across the country. pic.twitter.com/a6hRkxf9Iu — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) December 19, 2019

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore-Capito (R-WV) also voted for the legislation. She had this to say:

“I’m encouraged that the Senate was able to work together in a bipartisan way to pass these important appropriations bills,” said Sen. Capito. “This is what we were sent to Congress to do. I am particularly proud of the facty that legislation I introduced to secure coal miners’ pensions was part of this package. I’ve been proud to fight alongside our coal miners-as well as Leader McConnell, Senator Manchin, Congressman McKinley, and the UMWA-every step of the way to make sure we enact a solution that keeps the promise to these hardworking men and women.”

The U.S. Senate voted for the appropriations package in a vote of 71 to 23. It now goes to the President’s desk for his signature. The President is expected to sign it.

Coal miner’s pensions were not the only concerns of West Virginians included in the bill. Here are some of the other items included: