Tyson recalls nearly 70K pounds of chicken strip products

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — Check your freezer for a popular dinner staple for many families.

Tyson Foods is recalling 69,000 pounds of chicken strip products due to possible pieces of metal.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced in a news release thursday the recalled chicken strips are frozen and ready-to-eat.

Images: Recalled Chicken Strip Products

They were produced on Nov. 30, 2018 and sold in 25-ounce plastic bags or 20 pound cases.

These recalled items were shipped to retail locations nationwide. There have not been any reports of illness or injury.

If you have them in your freezer, throw them away or return them to the store you purchased them from.

To view labels of affected products, click here. For more information about the recall, click here.