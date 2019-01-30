Tyson recalling chicken nuggets over possible rubber contamination

Breaking News
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — Tyson Foods is recalling more than 36,000 pounds of chicken nuggets over concerns they may be contaminated with rubber.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a news release Tyson received complaints from a consumer who discovered “extraneous material” in panko chicken nuggets.

The nuggets recalled include five pound plastic packages of Tyson white meat panko chicken nuggets with a “best if used by” date of Nov. 26, 2019.

There have been no reports of injury or illness, according to the USDA.

If you have the recalled nuggets, return them to the store or throw them away.

