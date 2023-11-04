WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — Tyson Foods, Inc. is recalling almost 30,000 lbs. of fully cooked, breaded, shaped chicken patties due to it potentially containing extraneous materials, specifically metal pieces, the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, or FSIS, announced on Saturday.

Consumers complaints reported finding small metal pieces in the chicken patty product, and the company notified FSIS. The product was shipped to distributors in Virginia as well as: Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

The frozen chicken patties were produced on Sept. 5, and could still be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers are instructed to throw away the food or return it to the store they purchased them from, according to FSIS.

The following product is subject to recall [view labels]:

29-oz. Plastic bag packages containing “Tyson FULLY COOKED FUN NUGGETS BREADED SHAPED CHICKEN PATTIES” with a Best If Used By date of Sept. 4, 2024, and lot codes: 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209 and 2483BRV0210.

The product subject to recall has the establishment number “P-7211” located on the back on the package.

There has been one reported minor oral injury tied to consuming the product, but FSIS has had no additional reported injuries or sicknesses, according to FSIS.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson Consumer Relations at 855-382-3101.