Texas therapy dogs in love tie the knot

You could call it puppy love, but two therapy dogs in Texas are in it for the long haul.

Two golden retrievers in Texas tied the knot Friday…and it was adorable.

Peaches and Duke work together as therapy dogs at a hospital in Mansfield, and reportedly like to snuggle and sneak kisses here and there.

One of the hospital’s pastors performed the ceremony. There was even cake and a reception.

Peaches and Dule help patients at the hospital focus on their rehabilitation. The simple act of petting them can improve a patient’s strength and range of motion.