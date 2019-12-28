Two sets of families aboard the tour helicopter whose wreckage was found Friday morning

The Na Pali Coast, off of Kauai, is seen from a helicopter tour.

2 p.m. update: The wreckage of the tour helicopter that disappeared Thursday evening was found in a remote area of Kokee. Search crews found debris and were able to positively identify the aircraft as the one that had been missing.

We’re working very hard to have this operation be successful.” Kauai Mayor Kawakami

Kauai officials confirmed that in addition to the pilot, two sets of families were aboard the helicopter: a party of two and a party of four. Ground crews are still searching for survivors and officials are establishing contact with the family of those on the flight manifest.

Our thoughts are with the families of those onboard as search and rescue crews work at the site of the helicopter crash on Kaua’i. The State of Hawai’i has offered its support as rescue and recovery efforts continue and will do whatever it can to assist with the federal investigation.” Governor David Ige

“While the helicopter was likely returning from a Na Pali Coast tour, it crashed at the top of the mountain,” Dan Dennison of the Department of Land and Natural Resources verified.

11:55 a.m. update: The crash site of the helicopter missing since Thursday afternoon has been confirmed in Koke‘e near Nu‘alolo. Seven individuals were on the flight, including one pilot and six passengers.

Additional resources are on the way and the search for survivors is ongoing.

“First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with the families of these passengers,” said Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami. “Operations continue and we are doing everything we can at this time.”

At approximately 6 p.m. Thursday, officials were notified of an overdue Safari Helicopter that was conducting a tour over the Nā Pali area. The helicopter was scheduled to arrive around 5:30 p.m. at the Līhu‘e landing pad. According to a preliminary report, the last contact with the helicopter was made at approximately 4:40 p.m., when the pilot relayed that the tour was leaving the Waimea Canyon area.

10 a.m. update: Multiple agencies are continuing to search Friday for a commercial helicopter that was reported missing Thursday evening.

Upon notification, a multi-agency search was launched Thursday night with the U.S. Coast Guard responding via air and sea, and personnel from the Kaua‘i Fire Department, Kaua‘i Police Department, Department of Land and Natural Resources, Hawai‘i Air National Guard, and Pacific Missile Range Facility joining the effort on land. However, there have been no sign of the helicopter.

Search operations continued early Friday morning with air searches being conducted by the Kaua‘i Fire Department, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Navy, Civil Air Patrol, and private helicopter companies. The U.S. Coast Guard is also continuing its sea-based search. A land and shoreline is also being coordinated at this time.

All agencies will continue search efforts throughout the day

Update: The Coast Guard, working with partners, is establishing an incident command post on Kauai in response to the missing commercial helicopter, Friday.

“The search continues for the seven people and any sign of the aircraft on Kauai,” said Lt. Chloe Harmon, command duty officer, Coast Guard Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu. “We appreciate the substantial assistance of our partners to continue the search overnight and maximize search efforts in the area.”

A Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules airplane crew and MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Barbers Point will conduct first light searches. A Coast Guard Station Kauai 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew will also arrive on the scene at first light and search.

The Coast Guard Cutter William Hart (WPC 1134) will arrive in the search area around 8:30 a.m. The U.S. Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 MH-60R Seahawk helicopter crew will launch for a search at 9 a.m. Further Department of Defense air support, with the approval of the Pacific Air Forces, has come from the Civil Air Patrol for additional search efforts in the morning.

In addition to military support, Kauai Fire Department is coordinating local efforts from the Department of Land and Natural Resources, Kauai National Guard, and commercial helicopter support. KFD will also provide their Air-1 helicopter for inland canyon searches beginning at first light.

Upon notification, just after 6 p.m. Thursday of the overdue helicopter, Coast Guard watchstanders at JRCC Honolulu initiated an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast, launched a Coast Guard Dolphin aircrew, contacted DoD for HSM-37 Seahawk support, and launched the William Hart.

KFD was contacted and is coordinating ground searches of the shoreline. Barking Sands Security also organized ATV searches of the coastline. There are no signs of the helicopter.

The Dolphin helicopter crew conducted three search patterns for the evening along the northwest portion of Kauai. The HSM-37 Seahawk crew flew a five-hour search of the northwest shoreline area.

We’re waiting on an update from the Coast Guard after a tour helicopter went missing off the coast of Kauai.

According to the Coast Guard, the owner of the helicopter says that the aircraft was due back around 5:20 p.m. Thursday from a tour of the Na Pali Coast, but it never showed up.

One pilot and six passengers were on board.

Two passengers are reportedly minors.

So far, the Coast Guard has not named the tour company involved.

The aircraft had an electronic locator, however officials say that there has been no signal from the device.

Officials say that the weather conditions have made the search challenging.