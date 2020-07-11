Two people dead, one in custody after a shooting in Snyder County, Pennsylvania

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) – Two people are dead and one person is in custody following a shooting in Snyder County.

State Police in Selinsgrove tell us the deadly shooting happened just outside the Buffalo Wild Wings near Selinsgrove.

State Police also tell us that they have one person in custody and they do not believe the public is in any danger at this time.

There is no word yet on the names of the victims or the person in custody.

State police are not releasing the names of the victims, the person in custody or where they are from.

Traffic is flowing on Route 15 in that area but the public is being detoured away from the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot.

At this time, state police remain on the scene gathering evidence.

There is no word yet on what caused the deadly shooting or what kind of weapon was used.

The Snyder County District Attorney is also on-scene but could not tell Eyewitness News what charges will be filed in that deadly shooting in Snyder County.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will release more information as it becomes available.