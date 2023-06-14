TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re a fan of going to the beach in the buff, two Florida nude beaches were recently named among the “best” in the world.

Swimwear company Pour Moi released its list of the 20 best beaches for nude sunbathing in the world.

Topping the list of best nude beaches is Haulover Beach in Miami. Pour Moi said this popular beach is a hit with locals and tourists.

“Whilst the beach welcomes those from all walks of life, it does have nude areas for those looking for a designated stretch of sand where they can ditch the swimwear. With the warm Florida weather usually a sure thing for sunshine, there’s usually a number of beachgoers enjoying some nude sunbathing at any given time,” Pour Moi said.

The swimwear company gave the beach a score of 97 out of 100.

Playalinda Beach in Brevard County, Florida, rounded out the top 20. Pour Moi said the “beautifully unspoilt” beach shows Florida at its best.

“It’s not super touristy, so don’t expect lots of restaurants or bars – just relax and enjoy the rugged nature of it all,” the swimwear company said.

Pour Moi gave Playalinda Beach a score of 50.7 out of 100.

Here are the top 20 nude beaches in the world, according to Pour Moi.