TV host James Lipton dies at 93 following cancer battle

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 08: James Lipton attends the “American Hustle” screening at Ziegfeld Theater on December 8, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — James Lipton, the host of “Inside the Actor’s Studio”, has died at 93 following a cancer battle, TMZ reports.

His wife Kedakai Turner says Lipton had bladder cancer. He died in his New York City home on Monday morning.

“There are so many James Lipton stories but I’m sure he would like to be remembered as someone who loved what he did and had tremendous respect for all the people he worked with,” Turner said.

For many years, Lipton served as the Dean Emeritus of the Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University in New York City.

During his time as host of “Inside the Actor’s Studio,” he interviewed famous actors with in=depth questions about their profession.

He hosted the show from 1994 and left in 2018 after 22 seasons.