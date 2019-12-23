TSA asks travelers to slow down, be patient during holiday season

FILE – In this Jan. 11, 2019, file photo, passengers wait in line at a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at the Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia. The chief of the TSA said Monday, July 1, that travelers should see only a slight increase in checkpoint wait times over the four-day July 4 holiday weekend despite the diversion of about 350 employees including screeners to the U.S.-Mexico border. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

(WAVY) — The Transportation Security Administration is asking travelers to plan ahead, listen to instructions and slow down while traveling this holiday season.

With Christmas just two days away, airports across the United States are bustling with travelers trying to get to their destinations.

Cut down on the stress by listening to the TSA officials at the airport.

Between Dec. 19 and Jan. 5, the TSA estimates about 42 million people will travel through security screenings nationwide. That’s an increase of 3.9 percent over 2018.

TSA officials say there haven’t been any changes made this year regarding getting people through security in a fast, secure manner.

Travelers need to get to the airport early and listen to the advice and direction of TSA agents while they’re waiting in the security checkpoint lines.

“It’s important to listen to the advice the TSA officers are giving you. They are giving you important helpful guidance at the checkpoints. That is to get you through in as an efficient manner as possible. They are not going to be compromising speed for security,” TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said.

The process goes quicker with proper preparation, as well.

Travelers who have questions about what they can and can’t put in their luggage can visit TSA.gov and click on the “What Can I Bring” link.

Tune in to WAVY News 10 for more coverage and stay up-to-date through the WAVY News App and on WAVY.com.