Trump to speak at Jamestown event commemorating 400 years of US democracy

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, July 22, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — President Donald Trump plans to visit Virginia next week to take part in the commemoration of the 400th anniversary of the first representative legislative session. The event, organized by American Evolution, is scheduled to be held in Jamestown on July 30.

Several Virginia Democrats said they were opposed to idea of the president showing up at the event as reports of Trump’s appearance began to circulate last week. Democratic leadership in Virginia’s General Assembly released a joint statement July 19 saying they would boycott the event if Trump were to attend.

State Senate Majority Leader Thomas K. Norment Jr. (R-James City) called the response from Democrats “disappointing and embarrassing” in a statement. Virginia House Speaker Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights) shared his thoughts in a release from American Evolution confirming Trump’s planned appearance.

“Next week we will commemorate the birth of representative democracy in the Western Hemisphere at Jamestown, Virginia 400 years ago,” said Cox. “The Commonwealth is honored to have the President of the United States join for this historic occasion, as the General Assembly convenes on the same ground where the seeds of our system of democratic government were sowed four centuries ago.”

The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon on July 30, and will be simulcasted on the web sites for Historic Jamestowne and the Virginia General Assembly.