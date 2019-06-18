Trump to kick off 2020 campaign Tuesday night in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (Nexstar) — President Trump will officially kick off his 2020 presidential campaign on Tuesday at a rally in Orlando, Florida.

Florida remains a key battleground state and voters hold the key to the White House. “There’s no math where a Republican becomes president without Florida,” said Congressman Neal Dunn, (R-Florida).

Dunn said he expects the president to focus on key issues affecting Florida voters like the legislation for disaster relief funding President Trump signed earlier this month.

Todd Belt, the Director of Political Management at The George Washington University, said some polls show President Trump trailing his Democratic rivals in Florida.

Belt predicts the president will use his accomplishments, including historically low unemployment to rally voters outside his base.

“He is going to say that it is going to be a great wonderful economy under his presidency.”

Immigration is expected to be another key campaign issue. Belt said the president and Democrats will both use concerns over border security to gain supporters.

“The president has always tied immigration to crime and the economy, whereas the Democrats are going to try to tie immigration to human rights,” Belt said.

Belt said electability is key for the crowded field of Democratic challengers.

Democratic front runner and former Vice President Joe Biden told his supporters he’s optimistic he can beat President Trump in key states.

“I plan, if I’m your nominee, winning Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, believe it or not. And I believe we can win Texas and Florida.”

As candidates hit the campaign trail, Belt said after last year’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida, the candidates’ stance on gun rights will also be on voters’ minds.